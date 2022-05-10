What jersey numbers will 2022 NFL first-round picks wear?

By the number

Now that they have been chosen, the question is what numbers will each of the 2021 first-round picks wear in 2022? We have the answers.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker

Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Georgia’s Travon Walker will don the No. 44 jersey for the Jaguars.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson signed a $35.7 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The defensive force hasn’t been assigned his number formally but a check of the Lions’ roster shows the No. 97 Hutchinson wore at Michigan is available.

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley

LSU’s Derek Stingley is expected to play a huge role in the Houston Texans’ secondary. He has not been assigned his digits for the start of an NFL career. Stingley wore No. 24 first for the Bayou Bengals but switched to No. 7 in 2021, a storied number in Baton Rouge.

4. New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

The DB from Cincinnati goes to Gang Green and will wear No. 20 in the secondary for the New York Jets.

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What price is a jersey number worth? Kayvon Thibodeaux knows as he negotiated a deal to get “5” from Giants kicker Graham Gano.

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State lineman Ikem Ekwonu went to the in-state Panthers as the sixth overall choice. Ekwonu wore 79 in college and that number appears to be available after a check of Carolina’s roster.

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second pick by the New York Giants, Alabama’s Evan Neal was given No. 70. He wore 73 in college. That number belongs to Matt Gono.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Drake London wore No. 15 at USC but drops 10 from his time as a Trojan and will wear No. 5 as an Atlanta Falcon.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Cross wore No. 67 as a Mississippi State Bulldog, and he will be in the same digits as a Seattle Seahawk offensive lineman.

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson goes from Ohio State to the New York Jets. His new jersey number will be 17, which is a change from the No. 5 he wore in Columbus.

11. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another Ohio State wideout taken in the first round, Chris Olave wore No. 2 in college. He hasn’t been assigned a number yet in New Orleans, but it won’t be the one he wore in college because that belongs to Jameis Winston.

12. Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams

Like the first first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama WR Jameson Williams has not been assigned his number.

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s Jordan Davis goes to the Philadelphia Eagles and he will be in jersey No. 90. He wore No. 99 with the Dawgs.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Hamilton will wear No. 14 as he patrols the secondary for the Baltimore Ravens. Could be because that is where the Notre Dame DB was chosen in the first round, right?

15. Houston Texans: Kenyon Green

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenyon Green of Texas A&M moves from College Station to Houston and has not been given the number he will wear on the Texans’ offensive line.

16. Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The first-round pick of the Washington Commanders, Penn State WR Jahan Dotson will be wearing No. 1 for the team in the NFC East.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Johnson went from Davidson — talk about a small football school — to Boston College to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he will don No. 77 as part of those who protect Justin Herbert.

18. Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks is expected to be the answer to the exit of A.J. Brown. The former Arkansas Razorback went to the Tennessee Titans at 18 and will wear No. 16.

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Like fellow first-round pick of the Saints Chris Olave, New Orleans has not assigned Trevor Penning a number. He wore No. 70 at Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett remains in Pittsburgh, going from the Panthers to the Steelers. The quarterback will wear No. 8, a digit up from the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger.

21. Kansas City Chiefs: Trent McDuffie

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Trent McDuffie wore No. 22 in college at Washington, and will drop a digit with the Kansas City Chiefs to No. 21.

22. Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker

A Georgia Bulldog in college, Quay Walker will play linebacker in the pros and will wear No. 7 for the Green Bay Packers.

23. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kaiir Elam is the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 draft and will wear No. 24 for the Buffalo Bills.

25. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Center Tyler Linderbaum was the second first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He will wear No. 64 in purple.

26. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets were thrilled to move up in the process when Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson was around at 26. They picked up the pick and grabbed the Seminole DE. He will be No. 52 in green.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah LB Devin Lloyd went to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will wear No. 33 for the Sunshine State squad.

28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt

Another player going from Dawg defender to Green Bay Packer is Devonte Wyatt. The defensive lineman will wear No. 95.

29. New England Patriots Cole Strange

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Patriots surprised everyone when they drafted OL Cole Strange. He has not been given a number, yet.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis joins the KC defense. He will come off the EDGE in No. 56.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill

Dax Hill went to the team that lost the Super Bowl and hopes to help them take the final step. The rookie will wear No. 23.

32. Minnesota Vikings: Lewis Cine

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Lewis Cine is going to be part of the Vikings’ defense but for the time being he doesn’t have a number to boast.

