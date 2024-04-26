What jersey number will Marvin Harrison Jr. have with the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals made receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. While most people thought about the on-field impact he will have for the Cardinals, bolstering the passing game and giving quarterback Kyler Murray an alpha receiver to throw to.

However, those who are also fans of NFL gear wondered what number he will wear with the Cardinals.

It is a good question, even when fans aren’t able to get a Harrison jersey yet, as he has not signed a licensing agreement with the NFLPA yet.

He wore No. 18 for Ohio State.

Right now, that isn’t an option, as it belongs to linebacker BJ Ojulari, the Cardinals’ second-round pick last year.

Because he was a first-round pick, he got to hold a No. 1 jersey with his name on it when he was drafted. He can’t really wear No. 1 because that is Kyler Murray’s number.

His father, Marvin Harrison, is a Hall of Famer who played for the Indianapolis Colts. Could the son wear his father’s number — No. 88? That’s also a no, as that number is retired for J.V. Cain, who died in 1979 during practice.

No. 8? Also a no. That number if retired for Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson.

No. 11? That would be bold. It isn’t retired for Larry Fitzgerald but it hasn’t been worn since Fitzgerald quietly retired. That number is expected to be retired.

No. 81 is a possibility. Murray wore a No. 81 Anquan Boldin jersey during the first round of the draft, perhaps a sign of what Harrison will wear?

Even still, No. 81 now belongs to tight end Travis Vokelek.

The way things stand, he will have to wear a jersey that has nothing to do with or even similar to what he wore in college.

When it happens, though, it will certainly be a hot-selling item.

