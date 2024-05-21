What jersey number will Cooper Flagg, Duke basketball players wear in 2024-25 season?

Duke basketball updated its roster for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, releasing jersey numbers for the 15 players set to suit up for the Blue Devils this fall.

Coming off a 27-win season and Elite Eight appearance, Duke enters its third year under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Devils had nine players from last season’s team leave the program, including seven via the transfer portal.

Those moves allowed Scheyer to bring in 10 players, including a top-ranked recruiting class headlined by Cooper Flagg and four players via the portal.

Returning guards Tyrese Proctor (5) and Caleb Foster (1) will be rocking their same numbers as last season, but here’s a look at the jerseys the 13 other guys will be wearing for the Blue Devils.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg to wear new jersey number with Blue Devils

Cooper Flagg, the top-ranked freshman in the 2024 class and a projected top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will wear No. 2 at Duke. Flagg wore No. 32 as a prep player, but that number was retired at Duke because of Christian Laettner. Nolan Smith, Quinn Cook, Luol Deng and Josh McRoberts are among the former Blue Devils to wear No. 2.

Mason Gillis, Khaman Maluach among Duke players making history

For the first time in modern history, Duke will have players with jersey Nos. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 18.

Because of a change to NCAA rules ahead of the 2023-24 season, players are now allowed to wear Nos. 0-99 for the first time in decades. Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown will wear No. 6 and Purdue transfer Mason Gillis is set to don No. 18. Flagg’s fellow freshmen Kon Knueppel (7), Darren Harris (8) and Khaman Maluach (9) will also be making history with their jersey selections.

Numbers for Isaiah Evans, other Duke newcomers

Rounding out Duke’s six-player recruiting class, Isaiah Evans will wear No. 3 and Patrick Ngongba will rock No. 21. As for the Blue Devils other portal additions, Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield is set to take No. 13 and Tulane transfer Sion James will wear No. 14.

Duke basketball 2024-25 roster

(Number, Name)

1, Caleb Foster

2, Cooper Flagg

3, Isaiah Evans

5, Tyrese Proctor

6, Maliq Brown

7, Kon Knueppel

8, Darren Harris

9, Khaman Maluach

13, Cameron Sheffield

14, Sion James

18, Mason Gillis

21, Patrick Ngongba

20, Neal Begovich

52, Stanley Borden

55, Spencer Hubbard

