Here’s what jersey number Bears WR DJ Moore will wear in Chicago

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

With the start of the new league year, wide receiver DJ Moore is officially a Chicago Bear. The Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in a deal that included two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Moore.

Moore is set to meet with the Chicago media for the first time on Thursday. But he already has been assigned a number with the Bears.

Moore wore No. 2 in Carolina, but that number was already occupied by kicker Cairo Santos in Chicago.

It appears that Moore has convinced Santos to switch numbers, as Moore will officially wear No. 2 with the Bears, as listed on the team’s official website. Santos will now wear No. 8.

Moore joins the Bears as quarterback Justin Fields’ new top target. Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name in just five years — and he hasn’t had the best quarterback play.

Now, Fields gets his WR1 to join a group that also includes Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, as well as tight end Cole Kmet.

