Jersey number for new Bears WR Chase Claypool revealed

The Chicago Bears bolstered their receiving corp in trading for Chase Claypool on Tuesday, adding a dynamic weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to shore up an area of need on offense, which should help this passing attack get on track.

On Wednesday, the Bears’ official website updated to reveal that Claypool will wear No. 10 with Chicago. His former No. 11, as worn in Pittsburgh, is already occupied by receiver Darnell Mooney.

Claypool met with the media on Wednesday, where he talked about what he’ll bring to this Bears offense.

“I’m a playmaker,” Claypool said. “… I feel like I didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I could do this year, but I feel like I’ve been able to show that in the past.”

It’s safe to say everyone is wondering if Claypool will make his Bears debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. There’s been no confirmation yet, but expect Chicago’s newest playmaker to see the field sooner rather than later.

