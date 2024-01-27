New Jersey has a longshot horse in today's $3 million Pegasus World Cup thoroughbred race

The field for Saturday's $3 million Pegasus World Cup in Florida includes Crupi - a 4-year-old thoroughbred named for the late J.J. Crupi, a trainer who was No. 1 in wins at Oceanport track Monmouth Park in four different years.

Crupi died in 2019 at 79.

The co-owner of Crupi the horse, Mike Repole, told Bloodhorse.com why he chose the name. Crupi had helped pick out horses for Repole to buy at auctions.

"I always wanted to name a horse after Crupi and give him a namesake, so when I saw this colt and looked at the mare's name, it was a no-brainer. Her name is Don'tforgetaboutme," Repole said. "If you knew Jimmy Crupi, he was one of the big personalities in the game. One of the great storytellers. Nobody's going to forget about him."

Crupi is a longshot 20-1 but he's a late-bloomer. He lost his first seven races, but after a three-month break the colt finally reached the winner’s circle at Monmouth Park in July - and he's currently riding a hot streak of four wins in his last five starts.

More: 'No hoof, no horse': Meet the people who keep Haskell 2023 racehorses on even footing

Mike Repole is the co-owner of Crupi the horse

How to watch

NBC Sports is broadcasting the $4.5 million Pegasus World Cup Series from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Saturday live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In its eighth year, the Pegasus World Cup Series includes the $3 million Pegasus World Cup, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf.

Pegasus World Cup entries

PP Horse Odds Trainer Jockey

1 Nimitz Class 20-1 George Weaver Edgard J. Zayas

2 O'Connor 8-1 Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. Paco Lopez

3 Dynamic One 15-1 Todd A. Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr.

4 Hoist The Gold 12-1 Dallas Stewart John R. Velazquez

5 Trademark 12-1 Victoria H. Oliver Fernando De La Cruz

6 Senor Buscador 6-1 Todd W. Fincher Junior Alvarado

7 National Treasure 9-5 Bob Baffert Flavien Prat

8 First Mission 7-2 Brad H. Cox Luis Saez

9 Grand Aspen 8-1 Todd A. Pletcher Jose L. Ortiz

10 Il Miracolo 20-1 Antonio Sano Javier Castellano

11 Crupi 20-1 Todd A. Pletcher Lanfranco Dettori

12 Skippylongstocking 8-1 Saffie A. Joseph, Jr. Tyler Gaffalione

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Crupi, running in Pegaus World Cup, named for Monmouth Park NJ horseman