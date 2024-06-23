New Jersey LB DJ McClary flips from Penn State, joins Rutgers football's 2025 recruiting class
Rutgers football has landed its latest addition to its 2025 recruiting class, and it's a big one.
DJ McClary, a linebacker from Snyder High School in Jersey City, announced on Sunday that he had flipped from Penn State to the Scarlet Knights.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound McClary originally committed to the Nittany Lions last September.
McClary also has a family connection to Rutgers −his brother Ike Holmes was a defensive tackle for the Scarlet Knights during coach Greg Schiano's first stint in Piscataway.
McClary, who recently took an official visit to Rutgers, is the 28th member of the Scarlet Knights' loaded 2025 recruiting class. He's also the ninth in-state product in the class.
Rated four stars and the No. 4 overall prospect in New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite, McClary also had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Maryland, among others.
