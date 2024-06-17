Jersey impress with two wins in Denmark

Glamorgan's Asa Tribe scored 109 runs for Jersey across the two matches [ICC]

Jersey began their preparations for their T20 World Cup European qualifiers with two impressive wins over Denmark.

The islanders take part in Europe Qualifier B in Germany next month as they aim to make the 2026 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

Having seen a planned game on Saturday rained off in Brondby, Jersey were six-wicket winners in Sunday’s opening game as Asa Tribe hit 58 off 37 balls.

In the day’s second match Jersey hit their record score in a T20 international as they made 198-7 as Tribe again top scored as they went on to win by 96 runs.

The wins came in the first matches in charge for new Jersey head coach Paul Hutchison, whose side will travel to rivals Guernsey next week in their final preparation matches before heading to Germany.

Ben Ward took three wickets and scored 34 runs in Jersey's second match [ICC]

Jersey bowler Dan Birrell impressed in their opening game as he took 3-19 to help reduce Denmark to 16-4 off 4.2 overs.

The Danes rallied as Abdul Wahab Hashmi hit 29 before being bowled by Dominic Blampied while Surya Anand made 35 before being run out, but only one more home batter made double figures as they ended on 119 all out from their 20 overs.

Having lost opener Nick Greenwood for just two in reply Tribe and fellow big hitter Jonty Jenner wasted little time as they shared a 97-run second wicket stand.

Glamorgan’s Tribe was trapped lbw having hit three sixes in a 37-ball 58 while Jenner went soon after for a 26-ball 42 to leave the islanders on 107-3 off 11.2 overs.

Jersey needed just 14 more balls to reach their target as they hit 122-4.

Tribe was again the man in form with the bat in the second game as he and Greenwood (21) put on 31 for the first wicket and Jersey reached 96-2 before Tribe was caught for 51 off 27 balls.

Jenner was bowled for 26 before Jersey went on to lose Charlie Brennan, Zak Tribe and Josh Lawrenson cheaply to leave themselves on 128-6.

But an impressive 50-run stand for the seventh wicket between Ben Ward (34) and Julius Sumerauer (31 not out) guided Jersey to 198-7 off their 20 overs.

In reply Scott Simpson - playing his first international matches - impressed as he took four Danish wickets for just 18 runs.

He was ably supported by Ward (3-14) and skipper Charles Perchard (2-18) as Jersey controlled the innings.

Taranjeet Singh's knock of 33 was one just four scores into double figures for the Danes as they were bowled out for 102 off 18.3 overs.