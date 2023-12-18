New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12/17/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12/17/2023
The Ravens can inch closer to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Jaguars.
Here's a lesson in poor clock management.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
The Bears and Browns went down to the wire in Week 15.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
The Jets first said Wilson left with dehydration. Then they said it was a non-concussion head injury. The game was into the fourth quarter by the time they said he'd left with a concussion.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes weren't happy after Sunday's game.