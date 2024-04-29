Jersey Bulls focused on winning promotion after securing second place

Gary Freeman led Jersey Bulls to promotion after a league restructure in 2021 [Jersey Bulls/Adi Topley]

Gary Freeman says his Jersey Bulls side are focused on promotion after confirming second place in Combined Counties Premier South.

The islanders' 3-0 win over Spelthorne Sports means they will have home advantage in Saturday's play-off semi-final against AFC Croydon Athletic, and in the final should they make it.

Fraser Barlow's fifth-minute goal put the Bulls ahead at Springfield before Miguel Carvalho scored twice before the break to secure a 23rd win of the season.

Bulls end the campaign a point clear of third-placed Knaphill and nine clear of fifth-placed Croydon, who will travel to Springfield on Saturday.

Farnham Town ended the season as runaway champions winning 35 and drawing the other three of their 38 games to finish 29 points clear at the top.

"We said before the game 'the table doesn't lie let's make sure we finish second and show we're the second best team in this league'," Bulls boss Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Now we've got to go and do that in the play-offs and hopefully get out of this league."

