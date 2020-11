It’s very hard to see any silver linings for the 2020 Dallas Cowboys. Right now with a record of 2-6 they currently hold a top five draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dave, Keith and Bret break down DiNucci’s performance against the Eagles in a 23-9 loss. The defense showed up, but nobody else did. What’s in store for the rest of the season? Plenty of epic rants on this week’s episode of Jersey Boyz Podcast.

