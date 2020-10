The Dallas Cowboys lost another laughable game to the Washington Football Team and fall to 2-5 and now sit a half of a game behind the first place Philadelphia Eagles.

Time to panic? Dave and Keith think so on this week’s episode of “Jersey Boyz Podcast” Episode 26. The grit of the defense is questioned. Do the Cowboys even have to announce that they’re tanking? It’s happening by default. Which move is absolutely necessary this week?

