Jersey Boyz Podcast: Episode 24 – It doesn’t feel like a “Victory Monday”

The Dallas Cowboys won a divisional game in Week 5 with their 37-34 last second field goal victory over the New York Giants. However today, it doesn’t feel like your typical “victory Monday”.

Dak Prescott has been lost for the season after a gruesome ankle injury. The Jersey Boyz Podcast is back with a new episode to break down the Cowboys win, the catastrophic loss of their quarterback, but provide a few hot takes and hope with new starting quarterback Andy Dalton. Give it a listen right here.

Thank you for supporting the podcast. Follow us on Twitter @JerseyBoyzPod for all your episodes, predictions and much more fun along the way.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.