Jersey boys: Emphatic win for Illini in Big Ten opener

Dec. 2—PISCATAWAY, N.J. — So you take a big early lead (16 points), then watch the home team rally. Which it always does.

Big props to Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and his team for not panicking in the Big Ten opener.

Instead, the 24th-ranked Illini took advantage of the short bench at Rutgers to beat the host Scarlet Knights 76-58 on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

What a way for Illinois (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) to start a nasty three-game stretch that includes upcoming matchups against Top 15 teams Florida Atlantic (in New York City) and Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Just inside the AP Top 25 entering the game, Illinois will certainly climb before Tuesday's game against the Owls at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1 College basketball is loaded with great players. I don't believe there are five better than the Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. The Texas Tech transfer looked like an All-American first-teamer with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He has a knack for making the big shot when his team needs it the most. He successfully quieted the Rutgers crowd with heartbreaker after heartbreaker.

2 The Illini played elite defense against the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1). With seven minutes left in the game, Rutgers had hit just 31 percent of its shots. If the Illinois defense plays with that much efficiency every game, the team will be hard to beat.

3 Illinois has had its share of hits from the transfer portal in recent years. And a couple of whiffs. Marcus Domask is definitely in the first category, contributing as a scorer and rebounder. Another in a long line of solid Illinois pickups from Southern Illinois. Itch Jones and Bruce Weber come to mind.

4 He had missed three games with an injury, so naturally Coleman Hawkins was a bit on the sluggish side. Early foul trouble didn't help either. But Illinois needs him at his best if it wants to make a run at the Big Ten title and a top seed in the NCAA tournament. He has a valuable skill set and will improve each game. Trust the football reporter on this one.

5 Great to hear Flyin' Illini guard Stephen Bardo on the call. All announcers have their strengths, but nobody handling Illinois games on BTN, or any other network, has a better appreciation for the program in Champaign-Urbana than Bardo. He doesn't mind pointing out when his alma mater makes mistakes, which, of course, is part of the job.

6 Bardo is quick to credit the Illini when it is deserved. Early in the broadcast, he talked about the "grown men" playing for Underwood's team. Remember, the best Illinois teams, including the great 1989 team and the 2005 squad, were filled with veterans.

7 Play-by-play voice Cory Provus is a solid match for Bardo, setting up his partner to excel. After the basketball season ends, Highland Park native and Syracuse graduate Provus is taking over as TV play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Twins.

8 It has not been a good week for ranked teams against the Big Ten on the road. Just ask temporary No. 1 Purdue. The just-elevated Boilermakers lost Friday night at Northwestern for the second consecutive year and will certainly fall from the top spot. At least the loss wasn't against Fairleigh Dickinson. Too soon, Boiler fans?

The Big Ten knocked off a Top 5 team too, with Wisconsin fans storming the court after a win against No. 3 Marquette. Badgers coach Greg Gard might have himself a team.

9 Weber, who led Illinois to the 2005 NCAA title game, continues his smooth transition into broadcasting, serving as the BTN studio analyst. Can't be many doing this with more knowledge of the game.

Weber said late last season that he hasn't closed the door on a return to the sidelines but it will have to be the right opportunity. The longer he stays away, the harder it will be to convince him to take on the grind again. He looks like he is 10 years younger than when he finished at Kansas State.

10 Weird, after watching the game, I find myself craving Jersey Mike's, wanting to zip over to Buffalo Wild Wings (love the buffalo chips) while asking State Farm for an insurance quote. Yes, I am the target audience except for my age.