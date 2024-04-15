Jersey beaten twice by Spain in opening matches of 2024

Jersey lost their first two matches under new head coach Paul Hutchison as they fell to back-to-back defeats by Spain at Cartagena.

The islanders - who made the final European stages of qualification for the T20 World Cup - lost their opening 10-over game by five runs.

They suffered another close defeat in their second game as they were beaten by one wicket over 20 overs.

In July Jersey will play 2026 T20 World Cup qualifiers in Germany.

Batting first in their opening match Spain recovered from 28-4 after 2.5 overs to reach 158-7 as Muhammad Yasin (37) and Muhammad Ihsan (63 not out) put on 105 runs for the fifth wicket.

Julius Sumerauer was the pick of Jersey's bowlers with 2-22 while George Richardson took 2-38.

In reply Jersey pushed the hosts hard as openers Patrick Gouge (37) and Asa Tribe (47) put on 60 for the opening wicket before Tribe, then Jonty Jenner (40) took the score to 120-2 off 7.2 overs.

But when Tribe went nine balls later with Jersey on 138-3 the islanders failed to find the 20 runs they needed off the final over.

In their second game Jersey reduced Spain to 145-9 off their 20 overs with Zak Tribe and Dan Birrell each taking three wickets as no home batter scored above Muhammad Ihsan's mark of 27.

But in reply Jersey's lower order failed them after a decent start took them to 100-3 off 10 overs as Harrison Carlyon got 19, Jenner scored 38 and Gouge top scored with 48 off 27 balls including four sixes.

But no more islanders hit double figures as they were bowled out for 141 at the end of the final over.

[BBC]

