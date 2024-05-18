Jersey beat Guernsey in extra time to retain Muratti Vase

Jersey's players mobbed striker Lorne Bickley after his extra-time winner [BBC Sport]

Lorne Bickley's extra time goal ensured Jersey retained their Muratti Vase title as they beat Channel Island rivals Guernsey 3-2 at Springfield.

Guernsey FC top-scorer Matt Loaring gave the visitors a 40th-minute lead, but Jersey replied within a minute as Fraser Barlow headed home.

Barlow hit the post two minutes after the break before Luke Campbell headed Jersey ahead soon after and Karl Hinds hit the bar in a frantic start to the second period.

But Will Fazakerley scored a low curling effort from the edge of the box in the third minute of stoppage to stun the home crowd and take the game to extra time.

But Bickley reacted quickest to a Will Addison save to head what proved to be the winner shortly before the end of the first extra period.

The victory means Jersey have won the Muratti - which was postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 - for a fifth successive time with Guernsey last beating their rivals back in 2017.

Will Fazakerley's stoppage-time goal stunned Springfield [BBC Sport]

Lorne Bickley and Luke Campbell both headed efforts over the Guernsey bar in the opening 10 minutes.

Josh Addison did well to block a dangerous Bickley cross after 25 minutes, while 10 minutes later the Guernsey goalkeeper made two saves in quick succession - first from powerful effort on the turn from Fraser Barlow and then from a low Bickley drive.

But it was Guernsey that took the lead through Loaring from close range after Charlton Gauvain's floated free kick.

But the lead lasted less than a minute as Barlow powerfully headed Jersey level from inside the six-yard box from Bickley's cross after some good play in the penalty area.

Guernsey almost went ahead a minute before the break when Sam Murray headed just wide of the Jersey post from a corner, while shortly after the break Barlow turned Jonny Le Quesne's cross against the upright and into the grateful arms of Addison.

But just two minutes later Jersey were ahead as Campbell headed in after good work by James Carr and Jay Giles out wide to score for a goal in a second successive Muratti.

Hinds' looping effort struck the bar just a few minutes later while Addison did superbly to stop Barlow after he was through on goal with 26 minutes left.

Owen Wallbridge forced a superb save from Jersey goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet with two minutes to go before Fazakerley's stunning strike to force an additional 30 minutes.

Miguel Carvalho had two efforts in quick succession in extra time before Bickley - Jersey Bulls' top scorer this season - struck.

A free kick from the left was headed towards goal by Luke Watson and Bickley pounced after Addison had saved.

Hinds hit the frame of the goal for the second time in the game in the final minute of extra time as Jersey held on for a dramatic win.

