New Jersey 2025 defensive end has Ohio State football in top group

Ohio State football has one of the best early classes in the 2025 recruiting cycle and it is looking to add onto its current total of eight commits.

One of those targets is New Jersey defensive end, Darren Ikinnagbon, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 251-pound pass rusher. With numerous top programs after his commitment, the defender narrowed his list down to eight schools on Wednesday evening, with Ohio State still in the mix.

Ikinnagbon is still also considering Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Duke, Tennessee, and Penn State. The list is a bit eclectic, due to having the Scarlet Knights and Blue Devils on there, but it tells everyone that academics will most likely play a part in his decision.

Ikinnagbon is ranked as the No. 26 edge and 334th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. With that kind of offer list, he may be a bit underrated at the moment.

