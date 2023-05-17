New Jersey 2025 athlete the latest to receive an Ohio State offer

As a program with national reach, Ohio State football leaves no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting.

They can go into any area, and find a prospect with the potential to sign them down the road. Their latest offer went out to athlete DJ McClary, who resides in New Jersey.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound athlete is ranked as the 247Sports Composite Rankings No. 18 athlete in the country and 148th overall player. McClary could end up playing safety as well, which is why he comes with the athlete moniker.

An offer for Buckeyes fans

McClary’s size is a bit on the smaller side for a linebacker, but in the defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme, he could play the bullet position, a hybrid safety/linebacker. Though, the bullet position remains a bit of a mystery so far with Knowles at Ohio State.

McClary is considering a number of schools but seems to have a relationship with Buckeye offensive line commit Deontae Armstrong. Hopefully, that connection along with one he has developed with Knowles and head coach Ryan Day wins out in the end.

