Jerry West passes away at 86

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer legend Jerry West passed away on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, according to multiple reports.

He was 86.

The news was reported first by Bleacher Report and ESPN NBA Analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game. He was an MVP, a champion, a gold medalist, a dynasty-builder and literally the league’s logo. His loss leaves a massive void. Adrian Wojnarowski

Jerry West, or ‘Zeke from Cabin Creek’ as some may know him, was born in Chelyan, West Virginia on May 28, 1936. West attended East Bank High School, where he would go on to be named to the All-State teams from 1953 to 1956. He would also be named to the 1956 High School All-American team. After high school he would end up in Morgantown playing for his home state team, West Virginia University. He would lead WVU to their only National Championship appearance in 1959, where the Mountaineers would lose by one to the Cal Golden Bears.

Jerry West was drafted second overall by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1960 NBA Draft. Shortly after, the Lakers would be relocated to Los Angeles. During his time in L.A., West would play with legends like Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain, while also playing with a familiar face like Rod Hundley, who was also from West Virginia. West would help lead the Lakers to nine championship appearances throughout his 14 year career. While only winning one of those nine championships, he would become the only NBA player in history to be named Finals MVP while on the losing team. Many may also recognize West as the silhouette of the NBA’s historic red, white, and blue logo.

After his playing career, West would go on to coach the same team that drafted him until 1979, when he would then transition into an executive role with the team. He would be instrumental in the building of the dominant Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) and Kobe Bryant-led Lakers of the early 2000’s. West would go on to hold similar roles with franchises like the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2023, the NBA created the ‘Clutch Player of The Year‘ award, where the winner receives the Jerry West Trophy, named after one of his many nicknames, “Mr. Clutch”.

West was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

