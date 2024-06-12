Jerry West: From LeBron James to Michael Jordan, tributes pour in for late NBA legend

LOS ANGELES - The world of sports was in mourning after the Los Angeles Clippers announced the iconic Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.

The Clippers said he died peacefully in his sleep with his wife, Karen, by his side.

West’s career spanned six decades, mostly as a player and executive with the Los Angeles Lakers.

West was often called "The Logo," as his silhouette inspired the league’s logo that continues to be used today. He was also known as "Mr. Clutch."

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr.Clutch,’" NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in part in a released statement.

As an executive for the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Grizzlies, he stayed humble and true to his West Virginia roots. His contributions touched hundreds of athletes and as they learned of his passing, they took to social media to honor the icon.

See the heartfelt social media tributes below.

Los Angeles Clippers: ‘United Under One Logo’

"Today, the world lost an icon and a national treasure, as beloved in the hollows of West Virginia as he was in the hills of Los Angeles and all points in between. The Clippers have lost a mentor, a confidant, and a friend. We are simultaneously devastated and honored we have witnessed the last chapter of Jerry West’s legendary career. To the end, he was a fierce competitor, a giving teammate, and a lot of fun. His passion for the game was without parallel. His wisdom, his generosity and his humor are forever sewn into the fabric of the franchise. He gave his heart to everything and everyone he touched. Our deepest condolences go out to the West family and the entire basketball community, united under one Logo," the Clippers said in a statement."

United under one Logo.



Jerry West, 1938-2024 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AiFtYjuhlz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers mourn the passing of NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Jerry West, an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape for more than 60 years. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wdRMw137lg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2024

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are saddened by the loss of basketball and Los Angeles icon Jerry West. Our sincere condolences are with the West family and friends. https://t.co/KNeGi0YxfQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 12, 2024

West Virginia University

West Virginia University mourns the passing of the legendary Jerry West, an iconic figure in basketball history.



Forever a Mountaineer. pic.twitter.com/M4ZYxUBTEL — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 12, 2024

"Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game… pic.twitter.com/Z40V4gzJka — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2024

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/8XspFQO3d0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2024

Steve Ballmer

This is a hard day. I am honored to call Jerry a confidant, an advisor and a friend. Connie, my wife, called him my ‘basketball dad.’ He was absolutely my basketball sage: wise, loyal and so much fun. If you were in his presence, you felt his competitiveness and his drive. He… — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

RIP Jerry West



We will always remember you for your undeniable legacy, and more importantly, greatness as a human being pic.twitter.com/LpWapg3nYY — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 12, 2024

Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/qgF8SdyKcl — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2024

Julius Erving

May my all time first team shooting guard rest in peace knowing he paved the way for defining greatness on the hardwood, excellence in the front office and living life his way. Jerry is one of one and claims the right to be the logo forever. My condolences to his family.



Doc — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) June 12, 2024

Byron Scott

It’s because of Jerry West that there was even “Showtime” It’s because of you that I am who I am today. You believed in me when no one else did and for that I’m forever grateful. You will always be my “Basketball Dad”. I love you Logo my heart is broken. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/Gv1y3wfB5G — Byron Scott (@official_bscott) June 12, 2024

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game. pic.twitter.com/aScTL7WqL1 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2024

Whenever I had the opportunity to get some gems from “The Logo” I always took it. May he Rest in Peace 🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/te3LGV58um — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 12, 2024

RIP to the Great Jerry West aka The Logo. Condolences to his family, friends and fans everywhere! 🙏🏾🕊️ — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) June 12, 2024

The Logo. Damn, RIP Jerry. 💔 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 12, 2024

Nico Batum

Alex Rodriguez

Today we lost a sports icon. Jerry West was not only an incredible athlete, but a trailblazer as an executive and a leader. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and all that he taught me about the game of basketball.



Mr. Clutch, the NBA logo, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/Y1BBmmTPCn — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 12, 2024

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry West. As a player and an executive, his profound impact on the game of basketball is matched only by his character and integrity. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends in… pic.twitter.com/FJEDr7HKVq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) June 12, 2024

USA Basketball

USA Basketball mourns the loss of basketball icon Jerry West.



West won gold medals with the 1959 U.S. Pan American Games Team & the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team.



He went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 & again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be… pic.twitter.com/hwBrcasPaE — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 12, 2024

#RIPJerryWest 😢 Always showed me the upmost love everytime you seen me… — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) June 12, 2024

Nick Van Exel

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a 💯 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024