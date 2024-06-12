Jerry West, Lakers Legend and Literal Icon of the NBA, Dies at 86

Jerry West, the Los Angeles Lakers’ legendary guard and longtime NBA executive whose silhouette is the basis of the league’s logo, has died, the LA Clippers announced Wednesday. He was 86.

West – nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” – was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times as a player and executive. He was first enshrined as a player in 1980; then again in 2010 for his contribution fo the 1960 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team. His third selection is slated for later this year for his contributions to the league across six decades.

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

West was “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him,” the Clippers statement said. West was an executive for LA’s other basketball club for the past seven years.

This story is developing …

