Jerry West: Kobe Bryant committed to Clippers until I told him he couldn’t play for Donald Sterling

Jerry West recognized Kobe Bryant’s potential before anyone else did. In 1996, West – then Lakers general manager – traded for Bryant, whom the Hornets drafted No. 13 for Los Angeles.

By 2004, West had left to run the Grizzlies. Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal had won three championships together but were feuding. Bryant was a free agent and even said, “I could see myself playing for the Clippers.”

Of course, Bryant re-signed with the Lakers and spent the rest of his 20-year career with them.

But only after talking to West, with whom he shared a special relationship.

West on TNT:

I remember when he was going to leave the Lakers, and I’ve never really mentioned this to anyone. He was going to come and sign with the Clippers, who I’m now involved with as a consultant. And I told him, “Kobe, under no circumstances can you do this.” And he was mad at everyone at the Lakers, the owner, everyone else. I said, “Kobe you can’t go play with the Clippers. You can’t play for that owner. Period.” We had two conversations about. And he supposedly made a commitment to the Clippers. And after the last one, we talked the last time. But there’s so many things that we talked about as he was just seeking information. His parents were with him for a while. And, honestly, I felt like his father for two years. I don’t know if I can get over this. I really don’t.

Amid the Donald Sterling scandal, Bryant declared, “I couldn’t play for him.”