Jerry West, who inspired the NBA logo, dies at 86

**Related Video Above: Remembering those we lost in 2024

(AP) — Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

Oprah Winfrey hospitalized, misses TV appearance

He was 86.

Jerry West, smiles after being introduced as a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club’s Executive Board, during a news conference in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 24, 2011. West, 72, will assist the Warriors ownership group and represent the organization in a wide variety of team-related functions in his role with the club. The position will encompass various areas and responsibilities, ranging from basketball operations to business, sponsorship and marketing endeavors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

West Virginia Mountaineer basketball geat Jerry West was recognized in a ceremony before West Virginia played Seton Hall. West is shown here with a bronze likeness of him that was unveiled at the ceremony, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2007 in Morgantown, W.Va. West is considered to be the greatest basketball player to wear the blue and gold for the Mountaineers.(AP Photo/Micheal Switzer)

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 1971 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Jerry West (14) is fouled as he tries to get around Houston Rockets’ John Vallely at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. When asked about the latest honor in a long series of enshrinements and accolades since West hung up his sneakers in 1974, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard and executive seemed to be anticipating his trip to Kansas City to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame with something between cautious excitement and outright dread. (AP Photo/File)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: LA Clippers executive board member Jerry West attends a game between the Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MD – CIRCA 1972: Jerry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Baltimore Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1972 at the Baltimore Civic Center in Baltimore, Maryland. West played for the Lakers from 1960-74. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

He was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.