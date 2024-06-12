Jerry West, The Inspiration For The NBA Logo, Passes Away At 86

The NBA lost not just a legend, but a part of their identity. Hall Of Famer Jerry West passed away this week at 86 years old.

Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium, reported the unfortunate news on Wednesday morning (June 12). Chris Haynes, a senior NBA insider for TNT and Bleacher Report, revealed that West’s wife Karen was by his side when he passed away.

West had a legendary career as both a player and an executive. He became the only player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP despite his team losing the series and later secured a ring in 1972. He also had 14 All-Star game appearances, made 12 total All-NBA teams (10 First teams, two Second teams), five total All-Defensive teams (four First teams, one Second team), was a scoring champion in 1970, and led the league in assists in 1972.

Jerry West’s most notable recognition is being the muse for the NBA’s current logo. The logo was designed by Alan Siegel in 1969 and West being its inspiration makes him a memorable part of the history of the NBA. His inclusion on the 35th, 50th, and 75th-anniversary heightened that enduring legacy. The Los Angeles Lakers retired his No. 44 jersey in 1983 and the West Virginia Mountaineers, his alma mater, followed suit in 2005, making him the first player from WVU to have a number retired.

“Mr. Clutch” also had Olympic success. He was part of the 1960 Men’s Olympic basketball team which won a gold medal and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame as a collective.

The late hooper’s success as an NBA executive surpasses what he did on the court. He oversaw eight championship-winning teams starting with the 1980 Los Angeles Lakers and ending with the Golden State Warriors in 2017. Most recently, he served as an executive for the Los Angeles Clippers and was caught up in legal controversy over them recruiting Kawhi Leonard to the organization.

Jerry West leaves behind his wife Karen and his children David, Mark, Michael, Ryan, and Jonnie.

VIBE sends its sincerest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and all who are associated with the NBA and have been impacted by this loss.

More from VIBE.com