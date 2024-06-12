Jerry West, Hall of Fame Lakers player and executive, dies at 86

Hall of Fame NBA player and executive Jerry West -- who won eight NBA titles as a member of the front office for the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors -- died Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Clippers.

West, known as "The Logo" due to his silhouette being used as the NBA logo, was 86 years old.

West, whose teams often came up short against Bill Russell and the Celtics in the '60s, finally won his only title as a player with the Lakers in 1972. Though his teams often came up short for the title, West won the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 -- the first award ever given -- despite losing the series.

PHOTO: Jerry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” the Clippers announced in a statement.

West had been an executive with the Clippers since 2017. He made his name as an executive with the Los Angeles Lakers, though.

He served as executive during the run of the Showtime Lakers, led by Magic Johnson, during the 1980s. The team won five championships during the decade (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988).

"Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor.

Born in West Virginia in 1938, he also earned the nickname "Zeke from Cabin Creek" for his humble upbringing. He stayed home to attend West Virginia University, and led his squad to the NCAA title game in 1959. The team came up short against California, but West won the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player anyway -- a foreshadowing of his 1969 NBA Finals MVP.

