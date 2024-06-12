Jerry West battled with superstar Bucks teams, mentored Sam Dekker and loved watching Giannis

Jerry West, the National Basketball Association luminary who shined as a player, coach and executive, died Wednesday morning at age 86. The man whose silhouette is immortalized in the very logo of the NBA has intersected at times with Wisconsin sports, especially as a player when the Milwaukee Bucks first rose into prominence in the early 1970s.

West was a key part of the Los Angeles Lakers team that won 33 consecutive games, still an NBA record, though the streak came to an end Jan. 9, 1972 at the MECCA at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers still defeated the Bucks in that year's conference finals, with West scoring 21.8 points with 8.3 assists per game. West's injury was a big reason why the Bucks were able to prevail against Los Angeles two years later in the Western Conference semifinals.

West also mentored former University of Wisconsin star Sam Dekker when Dekker was with the Los Angeles Clippers and West worked as a consultant in the organization.

"It was such an honor to play for and learn from one of the greatest in our game," Dekker tweeted Wednesday, alongside a picture of Dekker alongside West. "Rest in Peace, Jerry West."

West, who had been with the Clippers since 2017 through the 2024 season, credited now-Bucks coach Doc Rivers with helping to convince him to join the team.

“The connection I made with the Clippers, immediately I felt great after that meeting,” West told the Los Angeles Times. “From Doc and (team exec) Lawrence (Frank) and the rest of the basketball people, I just felt great.”

West also gave a podcast interview in 2023 when he was asked which player today he loved watching, and Giannis Antetokounmpo came up.

"I've never seen a player like him in my life," West said. "You look at him and you say, 'Oh my gosh, if this guy could shoot a little bit more consistently, particularly free throws' … I love him as a player."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jerry West battled with superstar Bucks teams, mentored Sam Dekker