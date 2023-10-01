Jerry Tillery ejected for blatant late hit on Justin Herbert

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery has been ejected from Sunday's game against the Chargers after hitting quarterback Justin Herbert late and out of bounds.

The play occurred with 9:01 left in the second quarter. Herbert evaded defensive end Maxx Crosby in the backfield and scrambled for a 3-yard gain to the Las Vegas 32. But after Herbert had stepped out of bounds, Tillery lowered his shoulder and hit Herbert.

With the foul occurring on the Chargers sideline, a crowd of L.A. players immediately came to Herbert’s defense.

Tillery was assessed the foul and disqualified.

A Chargers first-round pick in 2019, Tillery entered Week 4 with a sack and seven total tackles so far this season.