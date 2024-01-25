Jerry Stackhouse on Vanderbilt basketball stakes vs. Tennessee
Jerry Stackhouse discusses the stakes for Vanderbilt basketball against Tennessee.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
The Wizards are making a change.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover all the latest news around the NFL head coach, coordinator and general manager hiring cycle. The duo start with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh and whether or not it's time for concern that they haven't been hired yet. Dan Morgan has been hired as Carolina Panthers GM, which actually makes sense given his familiarity with David Tepper. The hire makes Jori wonder if Pete Carroll could be a good fit in Carolina. The Atlanta Falcons head coach search is rolling on, as they still seem to have a wide range of candidates. Fitz doesn't know if Belichick is a good fit in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach and promoted GM Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President, showing their complete faith in Carthon to lead the organization, while the Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as GM, which both hosts see as a little lackluster. Fitz and Jori finish the show off by going through the latest coordinator news, as the Green Bay Packers fired DC Joe Barry and the Chicago Bears hired OC Shane Waldron. The Bears conversation leads to talk about how the top of the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out and which teams are going to take quarterbacks.
If your roster needs an upgrade, cut loose any of these four players who are either in cold spells or in diminished roles.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.
Seven NFL teams were or are looking for a new head coach, yet only one has talked to the six-time Super Bowl winner.
This will be Vinovich's third time as lead referee for the Super Bowl.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down all the details of Terry Rozier trade, including what to expect from both sides moving forward.
South Carolina is solidly the top team in the country and the only undefeated team still standing. After that, it's anyone's ballgame.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.