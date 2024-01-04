Can Jerry Stackhouse save his job and other Vanderbilt basketball questions heading into SEC play

Vanderbilt basketball has seen its season fall apart before conference play even begins.

The Commodores (5-8) don't have a Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 win, going 0-4 in those games. They are 1-3 in Quadrant 3 games and have one Quadrant 4 loss. Vanderbilt begins SEC play at home vs Alabama on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Vanderbilt has also been bitten by injuries, with one starter, Colin Smith, already out for the season with an Achilles injury. Three of the other four regular starters have also missed time, though the Commodores also have yet to settle on a regular lineup. Ten different players have already started multiple games.

Jerry Stackhouse is firmly on the hot seat. Stackhouse's teams have a history of playing better in conference play than in the non-conference, but it's unclear what − if anything − would save his job at this point.

Here's what to know about Vanderbilt entering conference play:

In the NET rankings basement

In the NET rankings released Jan. 4, Vanderbilt was No. 268. Among high-major teams, the Commodores are two spots below Louisville and 14 spots ahead of DePaul. Those three are a significant distance away from any other high-major team; the next-worst is Cal at No. 217.

In KenPom, Vanderbilt is a slightly less unsightly No. 206, one spot behind Louisville and 40 spots ahead of DePaul. Georgetown, which is No. 210 in the NET, comes in at No. 183 in KenPom.

Regardless of which metrics you use, it's clear that the Commodores rate as one of the worst teams in not only the SEC, but all of the sport's top conferences. Entering the start of SEC play, Stackhouse's first team in 2019-20 that finished 11-21 was ranked No. 135 in KenPom.

Ezra Manjon leads the pack

Ezra Manjon has been the biggest bright spot in the season. Despite missing two games to injury, Manjon is averaging 16.5 points and 3.91 assists. He has also improved his 3-point shooting at 40.9% from beyond the arc.

Tyrin Lawrence (13.1 points per game) and Ven-Allen Lubin (10.9 ) are also averaging double-digit scoring. Both have also missed time with injury; Lawrence has missed four games and Lubin, six games. It is unclear if Lubin will be available Saturday.

ESTES Vanderbilt basketball's Jerry Stackhouse has coaching talent — for an NBA team

What is Jerry Stackhouse's future?

After three straight seasons of an upward trend, Vanderbilt has taken a sharp downturn. Though Stackhouse was able to retain Manjon and Lawrence in the offseason, several of the team's complementary players went into the portal. Jordan Wright and Myles Stute landed at other SEC schools. All-SEC center Liam Robbins ran out of eligibility.

While Stackhouse could argue proof of concept over the past two seasons despite no NCAA Tournament appearance, that will become much harder if the Commodores continue to be one of the worst power conference teams.

A decision on Stackhouse might not come immediately. Most coaching changes in basketball do not come into motion until February or March. But the question will continue to hang over Stackhouse's head as long as he remains.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jerry Stackhouse: Can Vanderbilt basketball coach save job in SEC play?