Jerry Stackhouse given technical foul in Vanderbilt basketball vs. Memphis

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was assessed a technical foul for yelling at officials and slamming a basketball on the court during the first half of the Commodores' game against Memphis on Saturday at FedExForum.

Stackhouse was protesting an out-of-bounds call as the ball had appeared to go out off Memphis forward David Jones, but it was ruled to be off a Vanderbilt player instead.

After that call, Stackhouse expressed his displeasure to the officials, then threw a basketball on the court.

Jerry Stackhouse got a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. pic.twitter.com/CB0khamitN — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 23, 2023

With the technical, Memphis received two free throws, which it made, and retained possession of the ball, off which Jones hit a 3-pointer.

It was overall a five-point swing for the Commodores (4-7), who led by six at the time that Stackhouse was charged with the technical foul, which came with 3:37 remaining in the first half of the game.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jerry Stackhouse gets technical in Vanderbilt basketball vs. Memphis