Jerry Seinfeld blames 'stupid' Timmy Trumpet performance for Mets losing NL East lead

Is Timmy Trumpet to blame for the New York Mets losing their first-place lead?

Well, at least one famous Mets fan thinks so.

The red-hot Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with New York for first place in the NL East on Tuesday. It marked the first time since April 11 that the Mets didn't own sole possession of first. And in an Instagram post from SNY noting that exact fact, comedian Jerry Seinfeld commented that Timmy Trumpet's "stupid" performance during a game last month was to blame for the Mets blowing what was once a 10.5-game advantage.

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld wrote. "Celebrating in season. We haven't won anything yet. Bad mojo."

In another comment, Seinfeld compared Timmy Trumpet's performance to when the Baja Men played "Who Let the Dogs Out" at Shea Stadium before Game 4 of the 2000 World Series between the New York Yankees and Mets. The Yankees won Game 4 and closed out the series in five games.

Timmy Trumpet's song "Narco" has become a viral sensation this season as the entrance music for dominant Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The Australian musician performed the song live at Citi Field on Aug. 31 when Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diaz closed out that save to maintain New York's three-game lead over Atlanta. But since then, the Mets have gone 3-3 and dropped a series against the MLB-worst Washington Nationals.

The Braves, meanwhile, entered play Wednesday riding a seven-game winning streak and boasting an MLB-best 62-24 record since June 1.