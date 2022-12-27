Jerry Rosburg will serve as Broncos’ interim coach for final 2 games

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the Denver Broncos named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim coach for the final two games of the 2022 season.

Rosburg was hired by the Broncos two games into the season to help Hackett with game management. Hackett struggled in that area and he also struggled as a play caller, a role he handed over to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak later in the season.

Rosburg, 67, has 40 years of coaching experience on his resume, including an 11-year run as a special teams coordinator and assistant head coach with the Baltimore Ravens. He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens following the 2012 season.

Before naming Rosburg the interim coach, Denver first offered the position to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who turned it down because he wanted to continue coaching the defense to close out the season.

Rosburg will make his interim coach debut when the Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 17. After that, Denver will wrap up the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

