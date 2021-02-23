Jerry Richardson, Domonique Foxworth once had a heated (and entertaining) exchange over 17 games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If long reads are your thing, ESPN.com has a new item that explores a full field of rabbit holes regarding the relationship between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over the past decade.

The item from Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta, Jr. focuses largely on the tenure of NFLPA executive director Demaurice Smith, mainly by focusing on the key events of his 12-year tenure with the union. Reasonable minds will differ on whether the article paints a fair or unfair portrait of Smith; as someone who has followed the twists and turns and pushes and pulls carefully over during Smith’s tenure, the portrait painted of the man who succeeded Gene Upshaw at times seems a little harsh.

There have been wins and losses for Smith. Good things and bad things. Ultimately, however, Smith has had to represent the bargaining interests of a rank-and-file that has no inclination or desire to give up regular-season games or regular-season game checks. That point became clear 34 years ago, when the players went on strike, when the NFL hired replacements, and when within just a few weeks players streamed across the picket line and the strike crumbled.

Has Smith done a perfect job? No. Has he done the best he or anyone else could given that management can and will take a full-season work stoppage and the labor force won’t? Reasonable minds can differ on whether he has; multiple alternate universes would be needed to prove whether he or anyone else could have done better in the various negotiations.

Regardless, our primary purpose for currently shedding light on this lengthy item is to share an exchange between former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and former NFLPA executive committee member Domonique Foxworth regarding the 2011 labor negotiations, which culminated in a lockout followed by a CBA that stripped from the NFL its ability to unilaterally add up to two regular-season games.

“We’re not playing 17 games, Jerry,” Foxworth told Richardson. “It’s not going to happen.”

“We can make you,” Richardson said, accurately characterizing the status quo under the 2006 CBA. “We don’t have to ask you. We’re being nice by not saying, ‘F–k you, you have to do it.'”

“We’re being nice by not telling you, ‘F–k you, we’re not playing,'” Foxworth said.

“We’re being nice by not telling you, ‘F–k you, we’ll play with replacement players,'” Richardson said.

“We’re being nice by not telling you, ‘F— you, good luck filling up stadiums with Ryan Leaf at quarterback,'” Foxworth said.

Smith interjected at that point, saying, “That’s a lot of f–k yous.” He then adjourned the meeting.

Check out the full article, a well-written and detailed account that includes more than 10,000 words.

Jerry Richardson, Domonique Foxworth once had a heated (and entertaining) exchange over 17 games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot: Top officials say they did not see FBI warning of calls for violence

    Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the FBI's report was received at headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 riot; leadership didn't get it.

  • What They're Saying About Michigan Basketball's Huge Win Over Ohio State

    The No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) went into Columbus and beat No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87, in what is being considered "the game of the year" so far in college basketball. To say Sunday’s Michigan game at Ohio State lived up to its billing would be an understatement. While we haven’t seen every college basketball game this year, we’ve seen enough to know U-M’s 92-87 win in Columbus was at least one of the best games of the year in college basketball.

  • WATCH: What’s wrong with the Celtics, and how do they fix it?

    Chris Mannix and the rest of the Crossover weigh in on Boston's recent struggles.

  • Chris Spielman, Sheila Ford Hamp taking active approach to forging Detroit Lions' rebuild

    Chris Spielman left a broadcast job at Fox to be special adviser to Detroit Lions owner and president and now is sitting in on college draft meetings

  • 'The Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss is selling the 'plantation-style' Hawaii home he bought from Julia Roberts

    Mike Fleiss, executive producer and creator of "The Bachelor," is asking $34.5 million for the Hawaii home once owned by Julia Roberts.

  • Nick Bosa: You’ll see my progress on the field next year

    49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa had his 2020 cut well short when he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Jets. He was coming off a defensive rookie of the year season, recording 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits in the regular season. Then he had 4.0 sacks and three [more]

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

    Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

  • T-Wolves hire a new coach, Dame vs. Luka and can Giannis be fixed?

    Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill and Seerat Sohi join the show to discuss the T-Wolves new coach, why Dame isn't starting in the All-Star Game and if Giannis needs to give up on the 3-point shot.

  • NFL rumors: Malcolm Jenkins tries to correct one major Carson Wentz myth

    The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knick Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Wild's Marcus Foligno asks linesmen to break up fight as he bloodies Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov

    Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno calls off a fight against San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and ends up with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

  • The Bears can now franchise tag Allen Robinson

    It seems like a safe bet that the Bears will place the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, which they could do as early as Tuesday.

  • Titans Twitter roasts Isaiah Wilson saying he’s done with team

    Titans Twitter didn't hold back after Wilson deleted his tweet.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • NFL teams can now use the franchise tag but the Browns have no use for it in 2021

    Pay attention to what the rival Bengals do with their tags