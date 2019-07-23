Jerry Rice wishes Odell Beckham Jr. luck in NFL receiving record chase

Jerry Rice seems well aware of how far Odell Beckham Jr. has to go.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver said in a GQ interview released Monday that his goal is to catch Rice's all-time record of 22,895 receiving yards. The 49ers legend's response? Good luck with that.

Through five seasons, Beckham has 5,476 receiving yards to his name. That's good for 16th-most in NFL history, and 888 off of Rice's pace. Playing in just 12 games in 2017 didn't help Beckham's chase, as he has now played in 17 fewer games than the Hall of Famer.

Had Beckham played in those games, he conceivably could have matched -- or even exceeded -- Rice's early-career production. Applying his 92.8 receiving yards per-game average, Beckham would have nearly an additional 1,600 receiving yards if he had played in as many games as Rice.

That would have made him the most productive receiver through the first five years of their career in NFL history.

That's as inexact a way of projecting performance as one can utilize, but it's still instructive. Beckham faces an uphill climb to catch Rice, but he was productive enough early in his career to think he can reach him if he stays healthy. It also goes without saying that forming a QB-receiver tandem with Baker Mayfield bodes far better for his prospects than playing with late-career Eli Manning -- or early-career Daniel Jones, for that matter.

Still, Beckham is 17,419 yards away from catching Rice. If he wants to catch him in 10 seasons, he'd need to average over 1,700 yards per campaign. His 16-game average is 1,485 yards, so he wouldn't need to wade to far into a second decade as long as he maintains his current level of production.

Those are a lot of caveats to consider, though, and Beckham will need much more than Rice's best wishes to break his record.

