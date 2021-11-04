Jerry Rice weighs in on awkward 49ers QB situation

Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. "We're afraid that could have been what happened here, that somebody intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies," Bowles said on ABC television's "Good Morning America."