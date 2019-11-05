Jerry Rice validates Julian Edelman's success with strong endorsement

Julian Edelman is finally getting the recognition he deserves as an elite NFL wide receiver.

An endorsement from the best to ever play the position certainly doesn't hurt.

During an appearance Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning America," Hall of Famer Jerry Rice was asked which current NFL wide receiver has the best footwork. His response:

Hey Jerry Rice, which WR has the best footwork?



Answer: @Edelman11



— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 5, 2019

"You're not going to be able to cover him," Rice explained of Edelman. "You can't do it. He's going to be able to get separation from you and make the catch."

Edelman isn't the biggest or fastest NFL receiver by a long shot, but he boasts exceptional quickness and footwork that allow him to get open for quarterback Tom Brady.

And he gets open a lot: Edelman has at least seven catches in five consecutive games and ranks third in the NFL in receptions (63) behind only Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins.

In addition to Edelman's fleet feet, Rice appreciates the recklessness with which the 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout plays.

"What I like about him too is his physicality," Rice added. "He throws his body all over the field."

Edelman probably is still smarting from his costly fumble in Sunday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But if he wants a pick-me-up entering the bye week, this endorsement from the GOAT of wideouts should do the trick.

