Jerry Rice trolls ringless Charles Barkley over Warriors hate

Charles Barkley hasn’t held back any vocal punches directed at Warriors fans throughout their favorite team's playoff run, so 49ers legend Jerry Rice had to fire back.

During Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night, Rice posted a picture of his three Super Bowl rings and Pro Football Hall of Fame ring on Instagram.

In the caption, Rice wrote, "Do you have any championship rings #charlesbarkley @nbaontnt ? Stop hating on the Warriors!!"

Jerry Rice trolling Charles Barkley on behalf of Dub Nation



Barkley has been a villain in the Bay Area for the better part of two decades, but the rivalry has taken on new life during Golden State's current playoff run.

He called San Francisco "hell," chanted "you suck too!" at Warriors fans and also picked the Mavericks to win the conference finals. On Thursday he doubled down on his Warriors hate and picked the Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship this year.

It's always nice to have a legend on your side.

A legend who has won a championship or three, that is.