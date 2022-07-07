Jerry Rice played six seasons with Joe Montana and nine with Steve Young. So, the Hall of Fame receiver knows a thing or two about great quarterback play.

Rice has spent recent days lauding Trey Lance, predicting big things for the 49ers’ second-year quarterback.

“Trey Lance, I think he’s ready to go,” Rice told KSBW TV, via 49erswebzone.com, “and I think he’s incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy (Garoppolo) doesn’t have, and that’s the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that. So his mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he’s before his time.”

The 49ers moved up in the 2021 draft to select Lance with the third overall choice. He sat behind Garoppolo much of last season but will get his shot as the starter this season.

“I was running routes for him,” Rice told NFL Network. “It didn’t take me long to really be on the same page with him. He’s got that rocket arm, but he’s also got that mobility and that vision where he can extend plays and throw the ball downfield.

“I’m sure, with repetitions on the field, the players really just building around him, he’s going to have a successful year this year.”

Lance started two games during his rookie season and completed 41 of his 71 pass attempts for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown in his six game appearances.

Jerry Rice: Trey Lance is going to have a successful year this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk