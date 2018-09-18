Jerry Rice supports Hall of Famers' cause but denies he's a board member

Former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice was identified as a board member of a group of Pro Football Hall of Famers who are lobbying for health insurance and an annual salary for all Hall of Famers.

But Rice released a statement on Tuesday to clarify that he is not a board member.

The group threatened to boycott the annual induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, unless the demands are met. The letter was sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, players union executive director DeMaurice Smith and David Baker, the president of the Hall of Fame.

The 100th anniversary of the NFL will be celebrated at the induction ceremony in 2020.

Rice released the following statement:

"While I support any effort to improve health insurance and benefits to all current and retired NFL players, I am not part of a players' Hall of Fame board of directors as referenced in a letter earlier today. We need to continue to have meaningful discussions about this issue with the League, the Union and the HOF, especially as we near a new collective bargaining agreement. I plan to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame and look forward to attending the 100th anniversary in 2020."

The letter identified Eric Dickerson as the chair of the Hall of Fame Board and listed the following as board members: Rice, Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen, Mel Blount, Derrick Brooks, Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Richard Dent, Carl Ellard, Marshall Faulk, Mike Haynes, Rickey Jackson, Curtis Martin, Joe Namath, John Randle, Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Jackie Smith, Lawrence Taylor, Kurt Warner and Sarah White, wife of the late Reggie White.

The letter noted Goodell's $40 million annual salary and the NFL's reported generated $14 billion in revenue in 2017.

"Meanwhile, many of us Hall of Fame players can't walk and many can't sleep at night," the letter read. "More than a few of us don't even know who or where we are. Our long careers left us especially vulnerable to the dangers of this violent sport, especially those intentionally hidden from us. Commissioner Goodell, there are better uses for that money."