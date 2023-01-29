Jerry Rice to serve as honorary captain for 49ers in NFC championship game

The 49ers will have a legend on their side Sunday in Philadelphia. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice will serve as an honorary captain for the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Rice has been a fixture at 49ers games, and during the team’s divisional round win over the Cowboys he was in his usual seats in the back of one of the end zones at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco isn’t the only team deploying a team legend for the conference title game. The Eagles are rolling out Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins.

Rice in his career went 5-2 against the Eagles. He posted 33 catches for 524 yards and five touchdowns on 35 targets.

The 49ers and Eagle kick off at 12:00pm Pacific Time from Lincoln Financial Field.

