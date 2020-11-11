Jerry Rice says he’s expecting big things from 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk

The greatest receiver in San Francisco 49ers history is a fan of one of the team’s young pass targets.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice said he already sees promising signs from rookie Brandon Aiyuk and believes the first-round pick has plenty of room to grow.

“He’s going to get much better,” Rice said.. “I think, as he gets older, he’s going to continue to develop, and I’m expecting big things from him, to be honest with you. Because I think he has everything where he’s got the route running, where he’s got the hands, that awareness on the football field, and he’s one of those guys that he knows he’s a play-maker and that he could put points on the board at any time.”

The 25th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft also has two touchdowns rushing this season as part of his four total scores through the first seven games of his career. He has 28 receptions for 371 yards and two receiving touchdowns despite missing time in training camp and the first week of the season due to a hamstring strain.

Aiyuk is coming off his two most productive games this season for the 49ers. After catching six passes for a career-high 115 yards and in a 33-6 win over the New England Patriots, Aiyuk posted a career-high eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

“You can tell he’s really starting to come in into his own,” Rice said. “I’m expecting big things from him — he’s going to continue to grow and get better.”

