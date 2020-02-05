Add Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to the long list of 49ers fans criticizing the officials from their Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rice let his feelings be known Wednesday morning on 95.7 The Game's "Joe, Lo and Dibs" show.

"We had some bad calls too against us," Rice said. "The one right with (George) Kittle right before halftime. I'm like, 'Are you serious? Come on!' I understand if you really extend your arm but let the players play."

Kittle was flagged for a controversial offensive pass interference at the end of the first half, with the score tied 10-10, that would have put San Francisco in scoring position. The play would have resulted in 42 yards and put the 49ers at Kansas City's 13-yard line with 14 seconds left.

This was called offensive PI. pic.twitter.com/ilTbqoNRmE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Are you surprised they called this OPI? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UaUSdZV0lI — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2020

"Ref made the call, I gotta live with it," Kittle told reporters following the loss.

The crucial penalty wasn't the only call -- or missed call -- Rice had issues with, too.

"The one with, I think, (Travis) Kelce; that interference. Then the one that, I guess, was a touchdown with the guy (Damien Williams). I felt he stepped out of bounds before he stuck the ball over the pylon," Rice said. "You can't make excuses or anything like that. We had a chance. We lost the game probably in the last five minutes. We were right in the ball game.

"It was devastating for me. It's something that I can't get over right now. It's going to take a while, and I'm hoping it's the same way for the players."

Rice was a full-on 49ers fan Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. And though he is preaching not to make excuses, his fandom is showing with ... well, excuses.

Jerry Rice rips refs for calls against 49ers in Super Bowl loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area