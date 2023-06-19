Jerry Rice’s record for touchdowns will never be touched

Every now and then it’s worth revisiting just how outlandish Jerry Rice’s career numbers are.

It’s not hard to find praise for the Hall of Famer. Some regard him as the greatest football player ever thanks to his 20-year career that saw him finish with virtually every receiving record, 13 Pro Bowls, 10 First-Team All-Pro nods, three Super Bowl wins, a Super Bowl MVP and two Offensive Player of the Year awards. He also led the NFL in receptions twice, receiving yards six times, and receiving touchdowns six times.

Touchdowns is where we’re going to focus now thanks to OptaStats’ Greg Harvey, who put together an infographic that illustrates just how ludicrous Rice’s touchdown production was while he wore red and gold:

With the 2023 NFL season approaching, I’m starting a new timeline graphic series that focuses on All-Time TD leaders for each franchise! 1st up are the @49ers, who joined the NFL in 1950. The leading scorer in franchise history is @JerryRice 🏈 Data via OptaSTATS 📈 pic.twitter.com/fPXaJV8C4r — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) June 19, 2023

Rice scored 33 more touchdowns after he left the 49ers to finish his career with 208 — by far the most in NFL history. Had Rice retired after leaving the 49ers though he still would’ve been the all-time TD leader. Former Cardinals running back Emmitt Smith is second with 175.

It’s not really in play that any player on the 49ers’ roster will ever catch Rice. That’s the case for any player on any team. However, the graphic shows the top 15 TD scorers in 49ers franchise history. No current 49ers are on the list, but there’s a real chance a couple players get in there either this year or next.

Let’s look at who’s close:

TE George Kittle

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Total touchdowns: 31

If Kittle continues his trend of being a threat in the red zone while also generating explosive TDs, he should get into the top 15 this season. He needs six TDs – a mark he’s hit in each of the last two years.

WR Deebo Samuel

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Total touchdowns: 26

It’s not impossible for Samuel to get there this season. He needs 11, which would mean a return to something close to the player we saw in 2021. That year he had 14 TDs. His career high before that was six in his rookie season. It’s great for the 49ers offense if Samuel is putting up double-digit touchdowns again in 2023.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Total touchdowns: 20

Chances are Aiyuk won’t get the 17 he needs this year. His best mark as a pro came last year when he posted eight. Aiyuk is a nightmare to cover and his ability to get wide open in confined spaces should allow him to consistently churn out touchdowns. Even if he’s not there in 2023, it shouldn’t take him long to crack the top 15 and keep climbing up the list from there.

RB Christian McCaffrey

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Total touchdowns: 10

McCaffrey obviously won’t get the 27 he needs for the top 15 this year. Given his role in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense though, it’s not a stretch to think McCaffrey can get there in a couple more seasons.

