Jerry Rice predicts 49ers go undefeated vs. Packers, Ravens, Saints

For the second straight week, the end of a 49ers game came down to the wire. On Sunday, however, San Francisco bounced back with a wild 36-26 win over the Cardinals after a heartbreaking loss to the Seahawks the week before.

The back half of the 49ers' schedule continues to get tougher, too, starting with a clash against the Packers this Sunday. It doesn't get any easier after that.

The 49ers are ramping up for an incredibly tough three-game stretch against the Packers (8-2), Ravens (8-2) and Saints (8-2), with the final two being on the road. Jerry Rice isn't worried, though.

"They gonna win them all," Rice predicted Monday on 95.7 The Game.

Rice has continued to claim the 49ers will win the Super Bowl throughout this season. Even after showing cracks in their armor against the Seahawks and Cardinals, he isn't wavering.

The greatest to ever catch a football believes in this year's 49ers.

"The Niners are going to do it, man," Rice continued. "I'm serious. They're going to find a way. Yeah, they've got a big task coming up with the Packers, but this team is going to rise to the occasion, and they're going to get the job done."

Rice says the key to beating the Packers will be a fast start from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the 49ers. While Jimmy G joined Joe Montana and Steve Young in record books against Arizona with over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns, he threw two more interceptions.

If Garoppolo and the rest of the 49ers get sloppy in a heated battle with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it could be a long night at Levi's Stadium to start this three-game stretch against serious contenders. Rice, for one, doesn't seem too concerned about that.

