Jerry Rice perfectly describes 49ers' new playoff era at Levi's Stadium

The 49ers became NFL royalty while racking up the wins at Candlestick Park.

Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Eric Wright, Dwight Clark, Terrell Owens and many other legends donned the red and gold while leading the 49ers to five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995.

The Candlestick era came to a close after the 2013 season. The 49ers opened Levi's Stadium in 2014 and began their first playoff run in the new digs Saturday with a 27-10 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round.

Rice, who had many memorable moments at the old stomping grounds, perfectly summed up what Saturday meant to the franchise to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Legendary Niners WR Jerry Rice to me on what today means for the #49ers and Levi's Stadium: "Our legacy was in Candlestick Park. This is their legacy now. It's all about these guys and the mark that they want to put on Levi's Stadium. And, and I'm sure that they're raring to go." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 11, 2020

The first playoff game at Levi's Stadium had an electric atmosphere from start to finish. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had trouble hearing the play call on the very first snap of the game.

With the Vikings brushed aside, the 49ers now will turn their attention to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face the Green Bay Packers for the right to play in Super Bowl LIV.

