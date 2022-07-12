Jerry Rice outlines key for Trey Lance to succeed as 49ers starting QB

Rice outlines key for Lance to succeed as 49ers starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The quarterback situation with the 49ers remains up in the air, with second-year QB Trey Lance the presumed starter with rehabbing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still in the mix.

Despite Garoppolo leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game last season, many, like Robert Griffin III, believe that Lance should be the player that takes Kyle Shanahan's team to the next level and gets them over the hump if given the starting job.

Should Lance be awarded the starting role 49ers legend Jerry Rice says it would be a confidence boost from Shanahan to Lance. Furthermore, the former wide receiver adds that if Lance is going to play well, he has to be confident on the field.

"I think if he's the starter just to have the confidence that the coach really believes in me to get better," Rice told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on "49ers Talk" during last week's ACC golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

"If he gets the backing of the coaching staff, then it's up to him to be exceptional on the football field, build the chemistry with his teammates, and if you do that, you got a team that's working on all cylinders, and the sky is the limit."

If the 49ers go with Lance, Rice has recently stated to NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz that they cannot pull the young quarterback for Garoppolo and have any sort of uncertainty about who is QB1.

"I don't know what the Niners are going to do with Jimmy G and Trey Lance. I know one thing: We don't want that carousel of back-and-forth during the season," Rice said. "I think you have to name someone as the starter, you have to go with that individual and then you build around that quarterback."

With a few weeks until the training camp begins, it will be interesting to see if Garoppolo remains a 49er or if a trade will come down the pipeline, allowing Lance to have the reins to the role without having to look over his shoulder.

