Jerry Rice offers perfect response to Randy Moss' GOAT receiver claim

Jerry Rice, like most GOATs, is unconcerned with the opinions of those who are looking up at him.

Legendary receiver Randy Moss made waves last week when he claimed to be the unquestioned best receiver in NFL history, with Terrell Owens coming in at No. 2 and Rice at "third or fourth."

Rice, who holds numerous NFL records including most receptions, receiving yards, total touchdowns and 1,000-yard receiving seasons, had the perfect response to Moss' absurd claim.

"Well this is what I tried to say to the fans and say to everyone," Rice told 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "It was not about me being the GOAT. I don't care if I'm the one, the second or the third receiver. It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family. I was able to win three Super Bowls, I won MVP, I pretty much hold every record right now. He continues to say it's political or whatever. But if Randy wants to be No. 1 that's fine. There are so many GOATS. If T.O. wants to be No. 2 that's fine. But my main thing is that it was all about the rings, the championships. That's why we play the games.

"I remember Super Bowl 29 with Steve Young. He felt that if he wanted to go down as one of the elite quarterbacks, he had to win a Super Bowl. I have always thought that way. I was very fortunate to play with some great players, play on some great teams and win some Super Bowls."

To Moss, his place as the best receiver of all-time comes from the incorrect assertion that he was more dominant than Rice.

“I’ll put myself first, I’ll put T.O. second. I think Jerry [Rice] is probably third or fourth," Moss said. "I’m talking about dominating the game and changing the game of football. I don’t live on statistics because if you live on statistics and live on championships, that’s all political. You’ve seen guys released or cut from a team just by a couple words in the media. You’ve seen guys not given contracts just because of the color of their skin. You’ve got to throw politics out of the game of football, and look at the impact of what each individual was able to make in the game of football.”

There's no doubt that Moss is the second-best receiver of all-time, and perhaps the most physically gifted. But he doesn't hold a candle to Rice in terms of career accolades or Super Bowl titles, and didn't change the game in the way Rice did.

Moss can keep claiming he's the unquestioned GOAT. It's no matter to Rice.

He's got three rings and a host of NFL records that might never be broken. Nothing Moss says can change those facts.