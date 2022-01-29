Jerry Rice impressed with physicality of 49ers’ Deebo Samuel

Jerry Rice: Deebo always looking to 'dish out punishment' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jerry Rice knows a thing or two about talent at the wide receiver position.

But the 49ers legend views Deebo Samuel not as a receiver but for what he is – the NFL’s most versatile weapon.

"I see him as both (wide receiver and running back) because of his body structure," Rice told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network's “NFL Now.” "He can take that punishment from those big defensive linemen. He has the vision where, once he gets into the open area, he's thinking six; he's going to score the touchdown.

"They going to pick and choose opportunities where he's going to carry the football. But spread this guy on the outside, he's an exceptional runner, he knows how to get into the open spots, and he knows how to make those difficult catches."

Samuel, who racked up 1,405 receiving yards and another 365 on the ground during the regular season, has rushed 20 times for 111 yards through two playoff games.

In a rather dull offensive showing in the 49ers’ 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, Samuel was still the unit's biggest contributor, totaling 83 combined yards. With 1:03 to play, he gained nine critical yards on a third-and-7 to help set up Robbie Gould’s 45-yard, game-winning field goal, breaking multiple tackles along the way.

"Then the physicality of him too,” Rice said. “He's not looking to just fall down or anything like that. He's looking to dish out punishment when he's running the football."

Rice, of course, is the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown grabs. He rushed 87 times for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns over his 20-year career, but there’s a reason he didn’t play in the backfield.

"I didn't have the body for it,” Rice laughed.

