Jerry Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Postgame Live after win vs. Saints

Rice hilariously video bombs 49ers Live after win vs. Saints

Everyone wants a piece of the newfound winning formula in Santa Clara.

That list includes all-time great wide receiver Jerry Rice, who was in attendance for the 49ers' 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

While NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco filed his postgame report at Levi's Stadium, Rice walked in the back of the camera shot and greeted 49ers Faithful with, "Happy holidays!"

Rice watched as San Francisco won its fourth straight game in Week 12. It wasn't an explosive offensive performance as Rice is accustomed to, as the 49ers' offense tallied 13 points on 317 total yards, but the defense shined all afternoon.

The 49ers forced two turnovers and stopped two Saints possessions inside the 10-yard line.

San Francisco has a huge upcoming challenge next week as former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit Levi's Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday.