Jerry Rice chooses Terrell Owens over Randy Moss: 'This guy had my back'

Jerry Rice knows exactly what everyone else knows -- he's the greatest wide receiver of all time. In fact, the 49ers legend made it known who he thinks is the greatest football player ever.

"I'm the f---in' best football player of all time!" Rice said emphatically at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Ok Jerry, well who is second-best wide receiver of all time? Jerry kept it in the 49ers fraternity.

"I would probably say Terrell Owens because I knew that if I went into an alley with this guy, this guy had my back," Rice said Friday on "The Greg Papa Show" when asked to choose between Owens and Randy Moss. "And it was an honor to play with him for so many years, and I got to know him. And I know exactly what he brings to the table.

"So, it would definitely be Terrell Owens."

Rice and Owens were teammates on the 49ers for five seasons from 1996-2000. Owens is eighth on the all-time receptions list with 1,078, second all time with 15,934 receiving yards, third with 153 receiving touchdowns, and fifth in total touchdowns with 156. Rice is the all-time leader in all four categories.

Owens and Moss will both be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.



